The Gophers wide receiver corps got another influx of talent Monday morning when coach P.J. Fleck received a verbal commitment from Indianapolis North Central High School wideout TJ McWilliams, who originally had pledged to Purdue.

McWilliams, 6-1 and 170 pounds, is a three-star recruit who will play in the Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 7 in San Antonio. He is the 16th-rated recruit in Indiana according to the 247Sports composite rankings of major national recruiting services. His other scholarship offers included West Virginia, Army and 10 Mid-American Conference schools.

McWilliams caught 36 passes for 434 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He committed to Purdue in late June but changed his mind in December after coach Jeff Brohm left for Louisville and made his official visit to the Gophers over the weekend.

McWilliams' commitment comes a day after Elijah Spencer, a sophomore who led Charlotte with 57 receptions for 943 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022, announced on Twitter that he's transferring to Minnesota. The 6-1, 193-pounder, who was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list this season, also had a strong freshman season in 2021, when he was named Conference USA Freshman of the Year after catching 28 passes for 381 yards and six TDs.

Spencer is the second transfer to join the Gophers, following Western Michigan's Corey Crooms, who caught 57 passes for 814 yards and five TDs this season for the Broncos.

McWilliams is the second wide receive in the Gophers' 2023 recruiting class, joining three-star pledge Donielle Hayes of Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, Fla. He's also the fourth player over the past two days to commit to the Gophers, along with Spencer, safety Jack Henderson, a transfer from Southeastern Louisiana, and linebacker Matt Kingsbury, a three-star prep recruit from Chicago St. Leo High School.

The three-day early signing period opens Wednesday, and the Gophers have commitments from 19 high school players and four transfers.