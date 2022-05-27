The Gophers have landed a quarterback recruit for the Class of 2023.

Drew Viotto, a 6-4 passer from Walled Lake, Mich., announced Friday that he has flipped his college commitment from Eastern Michigan to Minnesota.

Viotto is ranked as a consensus three-star recruit and the No. 19 recruit from Michigan for the Class of 2023 by 247Sports. He is listed as a pro-style QB and also received reported offers from Maryland and Syracuse.

As a junior last season for Walled Lake Western high school, Viotto passed for 2,126 yards and 22 touchdowns, completing 70% of his passes, according to 247Sports. He is the eight player in the Class of 2023 to commit for the Gophers, joining a high school teammate, running back Darius Taylor.

"I am super excited and grateful to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota to continue my academic and athletic career as well as to continue playing with my teammate Darius Taylor," Viotto tweeted. "I can't wait to work with Coach [P.J.] Fleck, [offensive coordinator Kirk] Ciarrocca and the rest of the staff."