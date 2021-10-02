OFFENSIVE MVP

Mike Brown-Stephens, Gophers

The sophomore wide receiver took advantage of extended playing time by catching two passes for 105 yards. His 51-yard reception in the second quarter helped set up a field goal, and his 54-yard catch to open the second half set up the touchdown that gave the Gophers the lead for good.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Jack Gibbens, Gophers

The graduate transfer linebacker from Abilene Christian shouldered more of the load with Mariano Sori-Marin lost for the game in the first quarter. Gibbens finished with eight tackles, five solo, and three pass breakups.

By the numbers

86 Offensive plays run by Purdue, compared with 53 by the Gophers.

0 Sacks allowed by the Gophers, a week after they gave up four against Bowling Green.

59 Fourth-quarter rushing yards for the Gophers, on 14 carries.

1-for-7 Purdue's third-down performance in the second half, after it was 5-for-10 in the first half.

RANDY JOHNSON