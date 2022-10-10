The Gophers play No. 24 Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, and they'll enter the game not knowing for certain who'll start at quarterback for the Fighting Illini.

Tommy DeVito, who's started every game for Illinois this season, left Saturday's 9-6 victory over Iowa in the first quarter because of an ankle injury and did not return. Backup Artur Sitkowski replaced DeVito and completed 13 of 19 passes for 74 yards with one interception.

Coach Bret Bielema said Monday that he wasn't sure if DeVito would play Saturday.

DeVito, a senior who started 15 games for Syracuse from 2019-21 before transferring to Illinois, has passed for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions this season. He was one of four starters injured against Iowa, joining wide receiver Isaiah Williams, defensive back Tahveon Nicholson and linebacker Isaac Darkangelo.

After the game, Bielema said that none of the injuries were "catastrophic or season-ending.'' On Monday, Bielema said he "didn't know how realistic it would be for any of those guys to project to be in this week's plan.''

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi are planning for both DeVito and Sitkowski, a transfer from Rutgers.

"They have very similar styles,'' Fleck said. "They're going to run their system. I don't see it changing drastically.''

Penn State game on ABC

The Gophers' Oct. 22 game at Penn State already was getting special treatment, being designated the Nittany Lions' "White Out'' game in which PSU fans wear all-white clothing. Now, it will have the national spotlight.

On Monday, the Big Ten announced the 6:30 p.m. game will be televised on ABC. It will be Minnesota's first game on one of the four major national over-the-air networks this season. Last season, the Gophers' games against Ohio State and Wisconsin were aired on FOX.

Pulling for Hart

Fleck opened his news conference with a message of support for Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart, who reportedly suffered a seizure on the sideline during the Wolverines' 31-10 victory at Indiana on Saturday. Hart, who was Fleck's running backs coach at Western Michigan in 2014 and 2015, was taken off the field by stretcher and hospitalized in Bloomington, Ind.

"I talked to Coach [Jim] Harbaugh this morning and we send all of our prayers and thoughts to Mike Hart and his entire family and the Wolverines family,'' Fleck said. "… Mike worked for us, and he's a wonderful human being, a wonderful coach. As Coach Harbaugh said, it puts things into perspective really quick.''

Hart issued a statement Monday that said he is back in Ann Arbor and his health is "trending in a positive direction.''