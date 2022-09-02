Gophers open against New Mexico State

The Minnesota Gophers began their football season at home agains the New Mexico State Aggies on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck, left, and New Mexico State Aggies head coach Jerry Kill exchanged greetings on the field as their teams warmed up before their game at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) scored from the four yard line for a first quarter touchdown.
Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) celebrated his second quarter touchdown from the one yard line with teammate Nick Kallerup (87).
Fans in the student section got pumped up just before the Gophers took the field at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Thursday night, September 1, 2022. The University of Minnesota Gophers faced the New Mexico State Aggies in the opening football game of the season. ] JEFF WHEELER • Jeff.Wheeler@startribune.com
Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Jalen Logan-Redding (97) brought down New Mexico State Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia (10) in the first quarter.
A C-130 flew over Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis during the national anthem.
Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Kyler Baugh (93) and linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin (55) forced New Mexico State Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia (10) out of bounds in the first quarter.
Skydivers landed on the field during the national anthem before the game at Huntington Bank Stadium.
A squirrel ran onto the field at the end of the first quarter before being chased off by Goldy the Gopher at Huntington Bank Stadium.
