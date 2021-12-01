The Gophers offensive line has been a strength for the team throughout the season, and on Wednesday all five starters received All-Big Ten accolades.

Right guard Blaise Andries and right tackle Daniel Faalele earned first-team All-Big Ten honors, Andries from a media vote and Faalele from coaches' polling. Andries was named to the third team by coaches, while Faalele got a third-team nod from the media.

Center John Michael Schmitz earned second-team honors from the coaches and third-team recognition from the media. Left guard Conner Olson was a third-team coaches selection and received honorable mention from the media. Left tackle Sam Schlueter received honorable mention from both groups.

Tight end Ko Kieft was honorable mention in both votes, while wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell received honorable mention from the media.

Behind the offensive line and Kieft, a devastating blocker, the Gophers have rushed for 2,575 yards and 25 touchdowns this season, and their average time of possession of 35:10 ranks fourth among the 130 FBS teams.

The Big Ten defensive honors were announced Tuesday.

Big Ten offensive honors

Offensive player of the year: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Freshman of the year: Stroud

Quarterback of the year: Stroud

Running back of the year: Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Wide receiver of the year: David Bell, Purdue

Offensive lineman of the year: Tyler Linderbaum, center, Iowa

Tight end of the year: Austin Allen, Nebraska