Bryce Brodzinski scored on a screened shot from the right point with 2 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the third period to lift the No. 7-ranked Gophers men's hockey team past No. 14 Notre Dame 3-2 on Saturday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci, completing a two-game Big Ten sweep.

Brodzinski took a pass from Blake McLaughlin and shot from just inside the blue line, beating Irish goaltender Ryan Bischel. Brock Faber also assisted on the goal.

Jack LaFontaine made 26 saves for the Gophers (5-3, 2-0) and finished the weekend with 54 saves on 57 shots.

Minnesota won the series opener 4-1 on Friday night and has won four consecutive games against the Irish.

"It was a huge weekend for us. … I really feel Jack was great," Gophers coach Bob Motzko said Saturday. "Let's hope that it's another step forward for us in the right direction."

Ryan Bischel made 21 saves for Notre Dame (4-3, 0-2).

The Gophers led twice earlier in the game, but each time, the Irish came back to tie the score.

Grant Cruikshank opened the scoring with the only goal of the first period, at 11:25. Rhett Pitlick earned the second assist on the goal, his first point scored as a Gopher.

Notre Dame's Grant Silianoff tied it 1-1 with one second remaining in the second period after LaFontaine gave up a rebound.

At 2:27 of the third period, Jonny Sorenson gave Minnesota the lead back with an unassisted goal. A deflected puck bounced back to him at the blue line, and he broke in alone and beat Bischel with a backhand.

Solag Bakich tied it again on an odd-man break for Notre Dame just 29 seconds later.

The Gophers play another Big Ten series at Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday.