Freshman Niamya Holloway, part of head coach Lindsay Whalen's highly-regarded 2020 recruiting class, has sustained a left knee injury that will keep her out of the upcoming Gophers women's basketball season.

Holloway injured the anterior cruciate ligament in the left knee. She will have surgery in the coming weeks and will need a year of recovery.

"Unfortunately Niamya suffered a knee injury last week, and we are saddened to learn this week that it is season ending,'' Whalen said in a news release. "We are here to support Niamya every step of the way as she moved forward in the recovery process.''

The athletic 6-0 forward from Eden Prairie was part of a 2022 recruiting class — one that included Wayzata guard Mara Braun, Hopkins guard Amaya Battle and Chaska forward Mallory Heyer — that was ranked first in the Big Ten Conference and 10th in the nation by ESPN.

In her senior season at Eden Prairie Holloway averaged 16.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.2 blocks while shooting 62%. She was an all-state selection in basketball as a senior while also winning a second straight high jump championship in track and field.

The Gophers feel Holloway has a big upside, since she's already a skilled, athletic player. She was ranked 90th in the country and the No. 5 player out of Minnesota in her class by the Jr. All Star rankings. She figured to get significant playing time on a team that, while deep in guards, was less so in the post. Her defense and rebounding in the post will be missed.