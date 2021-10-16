Game recap

Offensive MVP

Chris Autman-Bell, Gophers

The wide receiver, who's battled a nagging ankle injury since training camp and missed two games plus most of another, had his best game of the season, catching 11 passes for 103 yards. His highlight-reel 7-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter boosted Minnesota's lead to 21-9.

Defensive MVP

Tyler Nubin, Gophers

For the second consecutive game, the safety came up big in the clutch. On Oct. 2 at Purdue, he had the game-sealing interception late in the fourth quarter. Saturday, his fourth-and-inches stop of Jaquez Yant for no gain prevented the Nebraska running back from reaching the end zone and kept the Huskers from taking a 23-21 lead late in the third quarter.

By the Numbers

21:15-8:45 First-half time of possession advantage for the Gophers. They ended up with a 38:01-21:59 edge for the game.

6-5 Gophers' record vs. Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten. Saturday's win was the third consecutive for Minnesota in the series and made coach P.J. Fleck 4-1 vs. the Huskers.

Minus-17 Rushing yards, on eight carries, for Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez, who entered the game averaging 64.2 yards per contest.

Randy Johnson