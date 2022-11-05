Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Game recap

Offensive MVP

Athan Kaliakmanis, Gophers

The backup quarterback replaced the injured Tanner Morgan and gave the offense an immediate lift. He led the Gophers to 20 second-half points, completing six of 12 passes for 137 yards and rushing three times for 27 yards. He found Daniel Jackson for 45 yards and Dylan Wright for 38, giving the offense a big-play dimension.

Defensive MVP

Terell Smith, Gophers

The cornerback made four tackles, had a key third-down pass breakup in the third quarter and intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter that led to a touchdown and 20-10 Gophers lead.

By the numbers

31 Total yards for the Gophers in the first half, including minus-7 rushing.

269 Total yards for the Gophers in the second half, including 132 rushing.

3 Sacks of Morgan in the first half.

0 Sacks of Kaliakmanis in the second half.

1-for-8 Nebraska's third-down performance in the second half.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.