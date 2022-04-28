The Gophers football program on Thursday announced that their spring game, scheduled for Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, instead will be played in the team's indoor practice facility at the Athletes Village because of the forecast of thunder, lightning and rain for most of Saturday.

The game still will start at 1 p.m. and air on BTN, but because of limited space, it will not be open to the public. All fan-related activities – including the oar collection and diaper drive – scheduled to take place on Saturday have been canceled.

"We are disappointed to move the game indoors,'' Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement. "But we wanted to do what was safe for our student-athletes and fans, and we did not want to cancel the game. By moving inside, our fans can watch the game live on BTN or listen to it on the radio (KFXN, 100.3-FM). We will be sure to plan a fun fan-friendly event for the fall.''

The fan-friendly event will happen during training camp, during which the public can interact with coaches, staff and players. The event also will include the oar collection and diaper drive.

This will be the second time in four years that the Gophers moved the spring game indoors because of weather concerns. The 2019 game also was moved to the indoor facility.