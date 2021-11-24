Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who was lost for the season in the opener against Ohio State because of a torn Achilles' tendon, announced Wednesday that he will return to the team for the 2022 season.

Ibrahim, the 2020 Big Ten running back of the year, revealed his plans on a Twitter video Wednesday morning. He was injured during the third quarter of the Gophers' 45-31 loss to Ohio State at Huntington Bank Stadium after rushing 30 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns against the Buckeyes. He underwent surgery to repair the injury.

The Baltimore native will be a sixth-year senior in 2022. He was named an Associated Press third-team All-America selection in 2020 after rushing 201 times for 1,076 yards and 15 touchdowns in seven games. He set a school record with a rushing average of 153.7 yards per game and tied a school record with four rushing touchdowns in one game, doing so twice.

For his career, Ibrahim has rushed 547 times for 3,003 yards and 33 touchdowns, with 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2020. He ranks eighth in school history in rushing yards despite playing in only 29 games.

Ibrahim explained his decision in the video.

"Game One. Sold-out Huntington Bank Stadium under the lights. Spotlight on national TV. I was so excited to run out of the tunnel with my teammates againIt was everything I ever dreamed of,'' he said. "Then it happened. At first, I just thought it was a cramp, but then when I got up, I knew it was something serious. I felt like I was living a nightmare. The season I was dreaming of all offseason was just gone in a blink of an eye. I was crushed.

"I came back and started rehabbing the next day. I knew this was going to be the toughest thing I've ever done – physically, mentally and emotionally — but I made the decision I was going to attack the challenge. But with that, I knew that I had to be the best teammate I could possibly be, not just to my running backs, but to the entire team. It's been a grind the last three months, but I want to take the time to thank everybody who has supported me – from my teammates, my family to the coaching staff, athletic trainers.

"With that being said, I'm excited to announce that I will be coming back for the 2022 season. I can't wait to get back with my brothers, my teammates, this culture, the University of Minnesota and the state. Minnesota, it's time to row.''

Ibrahim's return will give a boost to Minnesota's backfield, which has been decimated by injuries this season. Ibrahim's replacement, Trey Potts, was lost for the season on Oct. 2 at Purdue because of an undisclosed injury that required his hospitalization for six days. Potts' football future is uncertain. Bryce Williams suffered a season-ending lower leg injury on Oct. 30 at Northwestern. That's left the Gophers relying on redshirt freshman Ky Thomas and true freshman Mar'Keise Irving to handle the bulk of the carries.