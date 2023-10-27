Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) celebrates with fans after the win over Iowa.

— Matthew Putney, Associated Press

Gophers-Michigan State: Watching and following the game

October 27, 2023 - 8:30 AM

Gophers on letdown alert vs. Michigan State. Randy Johnson's prediction and preview

Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser, left, made a throw in the Spartans’ 41-7 loss to Washington on Sept. 16.

— Al Goldis, Associated Press

October 27, 2023 - 7:27 AM

The last time the Gophers faced a scandal-ridden team, they collapsed in the fourth quarter against Northwestern.

Gophers defense finding its identity, especially among the players up front

Nate Becker (89), Jah Joyner (17) and Jalen Logan-Redding (97) are part of a Gophers defensive line unit showing vast improvement.

— Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

October 27, 2023 - 7:30 AM

When the Gophers needed a stop last week at Iowa, they usually got it, and they'll look for that to continue Saturday vs. Michigan State.

Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions bought ticket to 2021 Gophers home game vs. Ohio State

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, left, shook hands with Gophers coach P.J. Fleck after the Wolverines defeated Minnesota 52-10 on Oct. 7 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

— Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

October 26, 2023 - 7:52 PM

College Football Insider: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's program is under heavy scrutiny for an alleged sign-stealing scandal, with evidence mounting that it wasn't a rogue operation.

Three factors for Gophers football that could define the rest of their season

Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) has completed 53.4% of his passes this season.

— Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

October 25, 2023 - 7:41 PM

The Gophers need more out of their passing game, for one, heading into Saturday's game against Michigan State.

Running back injuries leave Gophers shuffling ahead of Michigan State

Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) found his way around Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

— Matthew Putney, Associated Press

October 23, 2023 - 7:26 PM

Who will start for the Gophers is anybody's guess, but coach P.J. Fleck said the team received some positive news after injuries to Darius Taylor and Zach Evans.

Win at Iowa opens path for Gophers to challenge for Big Ten West title

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck, middle right, spoke with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz during warmups before Minnesota’s 12-10 victory Saturday.

— Matthew Putney, Associated Press

October 23, 2023 - 5:03 PM

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck has been savoring the win at Iowa — and is done debating the replay review on Cooper DeJean's punt return.