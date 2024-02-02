GOPHERS MEN'S HOCKEY SERIES PREVIEW

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Wisconsin's Kohl Center

TV: None Stream: B1G+ both nights Radio: 103.5-FM

Randy Johnson's preview:

Opening bell: The Gophers (15-7-4, 8-5-3 Big Ten) are coming off a split at first-place Michigan State in which they squandered a two-goal, third-period lead in a 3-2 series opening loss. They bounced back with possibly their best game of the season in a 5-1 rout of the Spartans in the finale. They'll need to play well defensively against Wisconsin (20-5-1, 11-3-0), which has won seven of its past eight Big Ten games and scored 34 goals in those wins.

Watch him: This is a big series for Gophers goalie Justen Close, who gave up eight goals in Wisconsin's sweep of the Gophers in Minneapolis in October. Close, who has backstopped the Gophers to back-to-back NCAA Frozen Four berths, is 4-4-2 against teams currently in the top 16 of the PairWise Ratings.

Injuries: The Gophers have a healthy lineup.

Pregame reading: Mounds View's Oliver Moore is proving why the Blackhawks took him in the first round in 2023.

Forecast: Wisconsin coach Mike Hastings, who led Minnesota State Mankato to eight conference titles in 11 seasons, has quickly turned around the Badgers. Wisconsin trails Big Ten leader Michigan State by five points in the Big Ten standings and is six points ahead of the Gophers. Minnesota needs a sweep to challenge for a top-two spot in the conference. That will be challenging against a Badgers team allowing 1.88 goals per game, fewest in the nation. Hastings has had success against Gophers coach Bob Motzko recently, going 7-1 since Motzko became Minnesota's coach.

