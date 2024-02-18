Jimmy Snuggerud ended his eight-game goal-scoring drought in dramatic fashion Saturday night.

Snuggerud, the Gophers' leading goal-scorer, beat Notre Dame goalie Ryan Bischel 1:18 into the three-on-three overtime period, giving Minnesota a 3-2 men's hockey victory over the Fighting Irish in South Bend, Ind.

With the victory, the Gophers (19-8-5, 12-6-4 Big Ten) moved to 37 points and are in third place the Big Ten standings. They are five points behind second-place Wisconsin, which has four games remaining to Minnesota's two. Notre Dame (15-15-2, 10-10-2) is in fourth place, six points behind the Gophers with two games to play.

Connor Kurth and Jaxon Nelson also scored for the Gophers. Goalie Justen Close made 24 saves and assisted on both the tying and winning goals. Notre Dame got goals from Justin Janicke and Jayden Davis. Bischel stopped 36 shots.

The Gophers, who entered the series on a 9-1-1 run, are idle next weekend before finishing the regular season with a home series against Michigan on March 1-2.

The Gophers opened the second period with an early scoring chance when Rhett Pitlick fired a shot from the circle that Bischel turned aside 47 seconds into the stanza.

Kurth gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead at 1:44 of the second with his seventh goal of the season. With the Gophers pressuring, Kurth skated the puck behind the goal and sent a centering pass toward the front of the net. The puck caromed off the skate of Notre Dame defenseman Zach Plucinski and past Bischel, giving the Gophers their first lead of the series.

Mason Nevers nearly doubled the Minnesota lead at 4:58 of the second when his shot rang the right post behind Bischel.

Notre Dame tied the score 1-1 at 6:27 when Janicke, a junior from Maple Grove, scored on a wraparound. Gophers coach Bob Motzko challenged for goaltender interference because Irish forward Tyler Carpenter ran into Close while battling for position with Huglen, but after a video review, officials ruled that there was no interference.

Notre Dame nearly took the lead at 11:01 of the second when Gophers defenseman Mike Koster lost the puck at the Fighting Irish blue line and Landon Slaggert skated in alone on Close, who made the save.

At 13:22, a Gophers turnover proved costly when Brady Bjork intercepted a pass at center ice and fed Davis, who fired at shot past Close for a 2-1 lead.

The Gophers, however, responded 18 seconds later when Nelson maneuvered around a Notre Dame defender and wired at shot over Bischel's glove to tie the score 2-2.

In the third period, the Gophers pressured at the 6:45 mark with Nelson hitting the crossbar.

At 7:08, the Gophers got their second power play when Ryan Siedem was whistled for cross-checking. Bischel made a glove save on a blast from Rhett Pitlick, the key stop as Notre Dame killed the penalty.

With 4:21 left in the third, the Gophers had the would-be go-ahead goal by Brady Lamb waved off after Huglen was knocked into Bischel by defenseman Jake Boltmann. Officials checked the video and ruled that the call on the ice stood.

