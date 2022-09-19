The Gophers are ranked second in the United States College Hockey Online preseason men's poll, the team's highest preseason ranking in five seasons under coach Bob Motzko.

Defending national champion Denver is ranked No. 1, with the Pioneers receiving 37 first-place votes from a panel of 50 voters that includes coaches and media professionals nationwide.

The Gophers — who finished 26-13 last season, losing to Minnesota State in the Frozen Four before the Mavericks lost in the championship game — received eight first-place votes. Minnesota State is ranked third and picked up three first-place votes, followed by North Dakota and Minnesota Duluth. Sixth-ranked Michigan received the other two first-place votes.

The Gophers were ranked fourth in last year's preseason poll. This is their highest preseason ranking since the 2014-15 team was ranked No. 1.

The Gophers' season begins Oct. 1 against Lindenwood at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Their Big Ten opener is Oct. 28 at Ohio State.

CCHA coaches picked Minnesota State to finish first, Bemidji State fourth and St. Thomas eighth.

Whitecaps schedule announced

The Minnesota Whitecaps open their Premier Hockey Federation season on Nov. 5 at Toronto, and their first home game is Nov. 18 against Boston at their new home of Richfield Ice Arena.

They will play 12 home games over six weekends from November to March.

The Whitecaps reached an agreement to relocate to Richfield in July, after previously playing at the Wild's TRIA Rink practice facility in St. Paul. In Richfield, the team will have its own dedicated locker room and training facility.