A trip to rival North Dakota, a home-and-home series against Minnesota Duluth and a game at Xcel Energy Center against St. Thomas are a few of the highlights of the Gophers men's hockey team's 2023-24 schedule, announced Monday when the Big Ten finalized its slate.

The Gophers, last season's NCAA runners-up, begin the season with an exhibition game against Bemidji State on Oct. 8 at 3M Arena at Mariucci, where fans will get a first look at the renovations that included reducing the size of the ice sheet from the Olympic size 100-feet-by-200-feet to 89-by-200.

The regular season will open for the Gophers on Oct. 13 at Xcel Energy Center against St. Thomas as part of a doubleheader with the Gophers and Tommies women's teams. The Gophers men's team will be host to St. Thomas the next day at Mariucci.

A trip to North Dakota follows on Oct. 20 and 21 before the Gophers open the Big Ten season against Wisconsin and new coach Mike Hastings on Oct. 26 and 27, a Thursday-Friday series.

Minnesota and Minnesota Duluth play a home-and-home series Nov. 3 and 4, with the opener in Minneapolis and the finale in Duluth.

The remaining nonconference series for the Gophers are both at home, Jan. 7-8 (a Sunday-Monday series) against Colorado College and Jan. 12-13 vs. Robert Morris.

Starting times and TV details will be announced later.

2023-24 Gophers men's hockey schedule

Oct. 8 vs. Bemidji State (exhibition), time TBD

Oct. 13 vs. St. Thomas at Xcel Energy Center, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 vs. St. Thomas, time TBD

Oct. 20 at North Dakota, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 at North Dakota, 6 p.m.

Oct. 26 vs. Wisconsin, time TBD

Oct. 27 vs. Wisconsin, time TBD

Nov. 3 vs. Minnesota Duluth, time TBD

Nov. 4 at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Michigan, time TBD

Nov. 11 at Michigan, time TBD

Nov. 17 vs. Notre Dame, time TBD

Nov. 18 vs. Notre Dame, time TBD

Nov. 24 vs. Michigan State, time TBD

Nov. 26 vs. Michigan State, time TBD

Dec. 1 at Penn State, time TBD

Dec. 2 at Penn State, time TBD

Dec. 8 at Ohio State, time TBD

Dec. 9 at Ohio State, time TBD

Jan. 7 vs. Colorado College, time TBD

Jan. 8 vs. Colorado College, time TBD

Jan. 12 vs. Robert Morris, time TBD

Jan. 13 vs. Robert Morris, time TBD

Jan. 19 vs. Ohio State, time TBD

Jan. 20 vs. Ohio State, time TBD

Jan. 26 at Michigan State, time TBD

Jan. 27 at Michigan State, time TBD

Feb. 2 at Wisconsin, time TBD

Feb. 3 at Wisconsin, time TBD

Feb. 9 vs. Penn State, time TBD

Feb. 10 vs. Penn State, time TBD

Feb. 16 at Notre Dame, time TBD

Feb. 17 at Notre Dame, time TBD

March 1 vs. Michigan, time TBD

March 2 vs. Michigan, time TBD

March 8-10 Big Ten tournament first round

March 16 Big Ten semifinals

March 23 Big Ten championship

March 28-31 NCAA regionals

April 11, 13 NCAA Frozen Four at Xcel Energy Center