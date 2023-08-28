A trip to rival North Dakota, a home-and-home series against Minnesota Duluth and a game at Xcel Energy Center against St. Thomas are a few of the highlights of the Gophers men's hockey team's 2023-24 schedule, announced Monday when the Big Ten finalized its slate.
The Gophers, last season's NCAA runners-up, begin the season with an exhibition game against Bemidji State on Oct. 8 at 3M Arena at Mariucci, where fans will get a first look at the renovations that included reducing the size of the ice sheet from the Olympic size 100-feet-by-200-feet to 89-by-200.
The regular season will open for the Gophers on Oct. 13 at Xcel Energy Center against St. Thomas as part of a doubleheader with the Gophers and Tommies women's teams. The Gophers men's team will be host to St. Thomas the next day at Mariucci.
A trip to North Dakota follows on Oct. 20 and 21 before the Gophers open the Big Ten season against Wisconsin and new coach Mike Hastings on Oct. 26 and 27, a Thursday-Friday series.
Minnesota and Minnesota Duluth play a home-and-home series Nov. 3 and 4, with the opener in Minneapolis and the finale in Duluth.
The remaining nonconference series for the Gophers are both at home, Jan. 7-8 (a Sunday-Monday series) against Colorado College and Jan. 12-13 vs. Robert Morris.
Starting times and TV details will be announced later.
2023-24 Gophers men's hockey schedule
Oct. 8 vs. Bemidji State (exhibition), time TBD
Oct. 13 vs. St. Thomas at Xcel Energy Center, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. St. Thomas, time TBD
Oct. 20 at North Dakota, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at North Dakota, 6 p.m.
Oct. 26 vs. Wisconsin, time TBD
Oct. 27 vs. Wisconsin, time TBD
Nov. 3 vs. Minnesota Duluth, time TBD
Nov. 4 at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Michigan, time TBD
Nov. 11 at Michigan, time TBD
Nov. 17 vs. Notre Dame, time TBD
Nov. 18 vs. Notre Dame, time TBD
Nov. 24 vs. Michigan State, time TBD
Nov. 26 vs. Michigan State, time TBD
Dec. 1 at Penn State, time TBD
Dec. 2 at Penn State, time TBD
Dec. 8 at Ohio State, time TBD
Dec. 9 at Ohio State, time TBD
Jan. 7 vs. Colorado College, time TBD
Jan. 8 vs. Colorado College, time TBD
Jan. 12 vs. Robert Morris, time TBD
Jan. 13 vs. Robert Morris, time TBD
Jan. 19 vs. Ohio State, time TBD
Jan. 20 vs. Ohio State, time TBD
Jan. 26 at Michigan State, time TBD
Jan. 27 at Michigan State, time TBD
Feb. 2 at Wisconsin, time TBD
Feb. 3 at Wisconsin, time TBD
Feb. 9 vs. Penn State, time TBD
Feb. 10 vs. Penn State, time TBD
Feb. 16 at Notre Dame, time TBD
Feb. 17 at Notre Dame, time TBD
March 1 vs. Michigan, time TBD
March 2 vs. Michigan, time TBD
March 8-10 Big Ten tournament first round
March 16 Big Ten semifinals
March 23 Big Ten championship
March 28-31 NCAA regionals
April 11, 13 NCAA Frozen Four at Xcel Energy Center