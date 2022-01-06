Gophers vs. Michigan State

5:30 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday • Both games BTN, 1130-AM

Gophers update: After four weeks off, the No. 9 Gophers men's hockey team warmed up for the second half of the regular season with two exhibitions earlier this week. Coach Bob Motzko said the games with St. Thomas and the United States under-18 national team helped the Gophers "get our legs back." The Gophers (10-8, 6-4 Big Ten) have split their past five series. In their final action before the holiday break, the Gophers split two games at Michigan — winning 5-1 on Dec. 3 before losing 6-2 the next night.

Spartans update: The Gophers won all five meetings with Michigan State last season, but the Spartans (11-8-1, 5-5-0) are improved this season, having already surpassed last season's victory total (7). The Spartans, who went 4-5-1 in their first 10 games, are 7-3 in their past 10. Goalie Drew DeRidder, a senior, is third in the nation in save percentage (.946) and 11th in goals-against-average (1.99). Mitchell Lewandowski, a fifth-year senior, leads the team in scoring with seven goals and 11 assists in 14 games. "Their goalie has great numbers and they have a big, strong defensive corps," Motzko said. "They want to use their size to push you around."