The Gophers men's hockey team moved up to No. 1 in the latest United States College Hockey Online poll, released Monday.

The Gophers are 3-1 and didn't play over the weekend after splitting a home-and-home with Minnesota State Mankato on Oct. 7-8. Previous No. 1 and defending national champion Denver fell three spots to No. 4 after losing at Massachusetts 4-2 and 3-0 over the weekend.

The Gophers received 968 points and 31 first-place votes. Minnesota State Mankato, which swept two games at home against Minnesota Duluth this past weekend, is second with 945 votes and 14 first-place votes.

Quinnipiac is third, followed by Denver and Michigan, with UMass, North Dakota, St. Cloud State, Boston University and UMD rounding out the top 10.

This is the first time the Gophers have been ranked No. 1 since January 2021. They reached as high as No. 2 last year.

Zumwinkle, Vetter honored

The Gophers' Grace Zumwinkle and Skylar Vetter were both named WCHA weekly award winners. Zumwinkle was named conference forward of the week for the eighth time in her ecareer after she had four goals against Minnesota State Mankato over the weekend, while Vetter was named goalie of the week for four shutout periods vs. the Mavericks.

The Gophers remained No. 2 behind Ohio State in the latest USCHO women's poll.