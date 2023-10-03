The Gophers men's hockey program on Tuesday announced it will be the host of the 2024 Ice Breaker Tournament in Las Vegas. Minnesota will be joined by Air Force, Massachusetts and Nebraska Omaha on Oct. 11-12, 2024, at Orleans Arena.

This will be the second time the Gophers have played in Las Vegas. In 2018, they played North Dakota at Orleans Arena in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame game.

"The development of the game through USA Hockey has never been stronger, and this event will showcase that yet again," Gophers coach Bob Motzko said in a statement. "Vegas is quickly becoming a hockey hotbed, and we're excited to be bringing college hockey to the city."

The Ice Breaker Tournament, which began in 1997, traditionally marks the beginning of the men's hockey season. The event brings together four teams, typically from different conferences, and is administered by College Hockey Inc. on behalf of the Hockey Commissioners Association.

"Las Vegas hosting the 2024 Ice Breaker is another example of the impressive growth of hockey, and particularly college hockey, in our country," Mike Snee, executive director of College Hockey Inc., said in a statement "It is important to continue showcasing NCAA hockey to newer audiences whenever possible."

The Gophers were hosts of the tournament in 1998 and 2013 at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Las Vegas will be host of the NCAA men's Frozen Four in 2026 at T-Mobile Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Gophers pre-sale tickets for the Ice Breaker go on sale at noon Oct. 16. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.orleansarena.com.