GOPHERS MEN'S HOCKEY GAMEDAY

Saturday: 5 p.m. at Bemidji State • FOX9+

Gophers update: They are 15-5 and playing their second exhibition game in three days, make their first appearance in Bemidji since October 2013. ... The last meeting between the two was three years ago, when the Gophers defeated the Beavers 5-2 in the Mariucci Classic. ... The Gophers defeated the U.S. U-18 team 3-2 on Thursday as Rhett Pitlick scored two goals and Matthew Knies had a goal and assist. ... The Gophers are without four players — Ryan Chesley, Logan Cooley, Luke Mittelstadt and Jimmy Snuggerud — who are playing for the U.S. in the world junior tournament in Canada. ... The Gophers resume the regular season next weekend with a home-and-home series against St. Cloud State.

Bemidji State update: The CCHA co-leading Beavers (9-5-4, 7-2-3 CCHA) are playing for the first time since sweeping MSU Mankato (4-3 in overtime and 4-1) on Dec. 15-16 in Mankato. It was the Beavers first sweep of the Mavericks since 2006. .... Fifth-year senior Mitchell Martan (6 goals, 8 assists), a transfer from Canisius, and senior Elias Rosen (1 goal, 12 assists), from Sweden, lead the Beavers in scoring. ... Goaltender Mattias Sholl, a sophomore from Hermosa Beach, Calif., has a 7-3-4 record and a 1.95 GAA in 14 games.