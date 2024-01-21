To Gophers men's hockey coach Bob Motzko, Minnesota's three-goal victory over Ohio State on Friday night wouldn't mean much if his team didn't follow it up by sweeping the Buckeyes on Saturday.

"It's all about how we respond tomorrow,'' Motzko said Friday.

His players got the message and adhered to their coach's directive.

Second-period goals by Garrett Pinoniemi, Bryce Brodzinski and Rhett Pitlick broke open a scoreless game, and 23 saves from Justen Close enabled the Gophers to beat Ohio State 6-3 on Saturday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Aaron Huglen, Jaxon Nelson and Brody Lamb added third-period goals as the Gophers won their fifth game in a row and gained three points over the weekend on first-place Michigan State in the Big Ten standings.

The Gophers (14-6-4, 7-4-3 Big Ten) remained in fourth place in the Big Ten with 23 points, one behind third-place Notre Dame. Michigan State leads with 34 points, and Wisconsin is second with 30. Minnesota will play the Spartans and Badgers, both series on the road, over the next two weekends.

Brothers Joe and Jake Dunlap, plus Caden Brown, scored goals for Ohio State (9-11-4, 1-11-2). Logan Terness made 24 saves for the Buckeyes, who are in last place in the Big Ten.

The Gophers and Buckeyes had only one shot each in the game's first 10 minutes, and the period ended with Minnesota holding a 7-4 advantage in shots on goal.

The Gophers took a 1-0 lead 3:14 into the second period. Freshman defenseman Sam Rinzel raced behind the Buckeyes goal and tried to stuff the puck home on a wraparound. Terness made the save but gave up a rebound, and Pinoniemi, camped on the right side of the net, pounded the puck in for his first goal of the season.

Brodzinski increased the Gophers lead to 2-0 at 7:21 of the second. The senior skated the puck up the ice and into the Buckeyes zone, sent it to Mason Nevers, who left a drop pass that Brodzinski sniped short side over Terness' left shoulder.

Ohio State, however, answered quickly. Twenty-three seconds after Brodzinski's goal, Dunlap beat Close to make it 2-1.

Minnesota got a power play at 15:08 when Ohio State forward Thomas Weis was called for high-sticking. Huglen nearly scored, but his shot from in tight hit the bottom of the crossbar and stayed out of the goal.

Pitlick, who had a hat trick and an assist in Friday's 5-2 Gophers win, stretched the lead to 3-1 at 17:46 of the third. Oliver Moore won a faceoff back to Pitlick, but officials called a false start. No matter. Moore won the draw, sending the puck between his legs back to Pitlick, who one-timed a shot past Terness for his 15th goal of the season.

Huglen made it 4-1 at 5:17 of the third period when he took a pass from Brody Lamb in front of the Ohio State goal and slammed the puck home. Nelson stretched the lead to 5-1 at 9:19 with a blast from the left circle.

Dunlap and Brown scored at 13:53 and 14:47 to make it 5-3. Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik pulled Terness for an extra attacker with 3:39 left. Ohio State's Patrick Guzzo took an interference penalty with 1:47 to play, and Lamb scored into an empty net with 35 seconds left.