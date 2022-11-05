This college hockey season is only about a month old, but there's been no easing in for the Gophers.

Minus their first series, the Gophers have faced ranked opponents ever since, from No. 5 Minnesota State Mankato to No. 7 North Dakota to No. 11 Ohio State. And Friday was no different at 3M Arena at Mariucci, taking on No. 12 Notre Dame.

The gantlet run hasn't been easy, but the Gophers pulled into the positives against the Fighting Irish, winning 4-1 to improve to 4-3 against ranked foes this season.

That helped the Gophers to 6-3 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten. Notre Dame fell to 4-3-2 (1-1-1 in the conference).

The Gophers' best chance of the first period happened under five minutes into the game. Linemates Matthew Knies and Jimmy Snuggerud were on a breakaway before a Notre Dame player hooked Snuggerud as he bore down on the goal. The officials awarded a penalty shot, which Snuggerud took. But Fighting Irish goaltender Ryan Bischel, a Medina native, stopped it with his left pad.

The two teams kept the shots count pretty close until the Gophers finally launched ahead about a third of the way into the second period. That surge started with Mason Nevers' goal, which he chipped in while unmarked in front of the net thanks to a behind-the-net assist from Jaxon Nelson.

About seven minutes later, Knies put on a stunning solo performance. Despite the Gophers being on the penalty kill after Aaron Huglen's slashing call, Knies took control of the puck in his own zone before skating basically alone up the ice to beat Bischel one-on-one.

Knies again had a hand in the Gophers third goal at 14 minutes in the third period. He punched the puck up to Snuggerud after making a physical play on the boards, and his linemate buried it to put the Gophers up 3-0.

Knies actually looked to have another goal with about eight minutes left in the game before Notre Dame's Nick Leivermann slashed his stick out of his hand. But coach Bob Motzko elected to take the power play this time instead of the shot, which soon turned into a 5-on-3 advantage when Notre Dame made another infraction. Snuggerud ultimately converted that chance to score the Gophers' fourth straight goal.

Gophers goaltender Justen Close was 46 seconds away from a shutout when Notre Dame recorded a consolation goal from Justin Janicke. The Gophers tried to recover it, challenging for goalie interference, but the score stood.

In the end, though, the Gophers still outshot Notre Dame 54-25.

The Gophers have one more game against the Irish on Saturday, but that's not the end of the tough stretch. The team has No. 13 Penn State and No. 1 Michigan on the horizon, plus Arizona State right after that, the team currently sitting just outside the top-25 rankings.