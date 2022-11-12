With just minutes left in the second period, Friday's Gophers men's hockey game seemed to be a repeat of Thursday's.

In that series opener against Penn State, the No. 1 Gophers stumbled from the beginning and ended up losing 4-2.

"We were not good for some chunks of that game," coach Bob Motzko put it after that game.

A day later, the Nittany Lions had a one-goal lead, established with about six minutes left in the first period when winger Christian Sarlo finished a slick behind-the-net pass from center Xander Lampaa. And considering they had a double-digit lead in shots on the Gophers, it didn't seem like the score line was going to change much.

But by the end of the second period, the Gophers had put up 20 shots to Penn State's 23 and leveled the game, thanks to a well-timed power play. They went on to win 3-1 at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The Gophers improved to 8-4-0 (4-2-0 Big Ten) while No. 8 Penn State fell to 10-2-0 (4-2-0 conference). Both of Penn State's losses this season came against No. 1-ranked teams in back-to-back series.

Penn State winger Tyler Gratton went into the penalty box for interference with fewer than five minutes to play in the second period. And after a lengthy repair of Penn State's dislodged net, the Gophers acted quickly off a faceoff. Defenseman Mike Koster took a shot from the blue line that winger Mason Nevers collected for the rebound and deposited for the extra-man score.

The Gophers had another power play to end the second and start the third but couldn't come up with the go-ahead goal. They'd need a little longer into that final period to finally create some distance.

Winger Bryce Brodzinski and center Jaxon Nelson combined twice within about a minute to suddenly push the Gophers two goals clear of Penn State. Brodzinski's first goal from near the blue line came at 6:55 while his second, after Nelson skated out from behind the net for the feed, came at 8:01.

The intensity ramped up after that, proved when Penn State center Chase McLane checked Cooley into the boards to the right of the Gophers net only for the glass to shatter, That delayed the game for some time, partly to replace the pane but also to tend to injuries. Large shards broke over the heads of some fans sitting in front of the glass. Cooley also had to make a trip back to the locker room to ensure he was OK, though he was back on the ice once arena crew had cleaned up the shards.

Penn State pulled goaltender Liam Souliere with more than three minutes to play in a desperate attempt to salvage the game. But it didn't work. Penn State still outshot the Gophers 38-30, with Gophers goaltender Justen Close parrying 37 of those shots.