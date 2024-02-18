5:30 p.m. Sunday vs. Rutgers at Williams Arena; TV; radio: BTN; 100.3 FM

Marcus Fuller's preview:

Opening bell: The Gophers (15-9, 6-7 Big Ten) came away with moral victories in road losses at Iowa and Purdue after leading both games at halftime. They have lost six of nine games, but it wasn't long ago that they were on a three-game win streak. Back-to-back home games against Rutgers on Sunday and Ohio State on Thursday are crucial for the Gophers to get back on track with seven regular-season games left. The Scarlet Knights (14-10, 6-7) lost six of eight in the Big Ten before turning things around with a four-game winning streak, which included a 63-60 home victory vs. Northwestern on Thursday.

Watch him: Rutgers junior guard Jeremiah Williams has sparked his team since being ruled eligible by the NCAA on Feb. 3. The 6-4 Temple and Iowa State transfer is averaging 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the last four games, highlighted by 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds in an upset Feb. 10 over then-No. 11 Wisconsin.

Injuries: Gophers leading scorer Dawson Garcia returned from a lower body injury Thursday to lead the Gophers with 24 points at Purdue. Fellow starting big man Pharrel Payne was limping in the second half against the Boilermakers after a collision.

Forecast: The Gophers made the Barn a tough place to play during their last home stretch with victories over Michigan State and Northwestern. They're 13-3 at home this season, but they can't afford to drop any more home games to even be a longshot to make the NCAA tournament. The Scarlet Knights haven't won in Minneapolis since 2020-21, but they have road wins at Michigan and Maryland this year.



