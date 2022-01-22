The Gophers men's basketball team will be without two more starters for Saturday's game against Rutgers, but they have the minimum of seven scholarship players to avoid another postponement.

Senior E.J. Stephens, sophomore Jamison Battle, and senior Eric Curry are out due to illness, injury, and COVID-19 safety and protocols for the Gophers, who returned from a brief pause after postponing Wednesday's game at Penn State.

The Gophers are missing top big man Curry for the second straight game with a left ankle injury.

Battle, a 6-7 forward, is the team's leading scorer at 18 points per game. Stephens, a 6-3 guard, averaged 17 points in his last three games, including a team-high 22 points in last Sunday's 81-71 loss against Iowa at home.

After playing with only seven scholarship players against Iowa, the Gophers fell below the Big Ten's minimum to play Wednesday against Penn State after further COVID-19 testing on Monday.

Seniors Sean Sutherlin and Danny Ogele are back after being out against the Hawkeyes. Sutherlin, who is averaging 7.7 points off the bench, will replace Stephens in the starting lineup Saturday. Freshman 7-footer Treyton Thompson, who had eight points off the bench vs. Iowa, will also start in the frontcourt for Battle.

Sophomore walk-on Will Ramberg is also questionable with a hand injury, per release. Ramberg had been one of the first players off the bench in the last two games.