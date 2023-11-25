GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

vs. San Francisco: 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Chase Center

TV; radio: CBS Sports Network; 103.5 FM

Pregame reading: With three new faces, the point guard position has become a strength-by-committee approach for the Gophers.

Marcus Fuller's preview:

Opening bell: Ben Johnson had a perfect record in nonconference games away from home in his first season as Minnesota's coach, going 4-0, including true road wins at Pittsburgh and Mississippi State. Johnson didn't fare as well last year with a 1-2 record in those games, including a loss to UNLV in California. Going back to Cali, the Gophers (4-1) are facing another tough test in San Francisco, a West Coast Conference title contender. The Dons (4-2) have already knocked off a Power Five opponent: they beat DePaul 70-54 in the Arizona Tip-Off earlier this month.

Watch him: USF's inside-outside tandem of forward Jonathan Mogbo and guard Marcus Williams combined for 28 points in the win vs. DePaul. They combined for 33 points in their latest win vs. Purdue Fort Wayne. The 6-8, 225-pound Mogbo, who leads the team with 14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, was also a beast in the paint with 18 rebounds.

Injuries: Gophers sophomore big man Pharrel Payne (foot) is expected to play, but on a minutes restriction.

Forecast: The Gophers were a two-point loss to Missouri away from being undefeated going into Sunday's game at the Golden State Warriors' Chase Center. Missouri is an SEC foe, but it isn't rated as high as USF. Beating the Dons (No. 78 in the country by KenPom.com) would count as a Quad 1 win, the best possible win on Minnesota's resume by far outside of Big Ten play.

