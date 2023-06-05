Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gophers basketball coach Ben Johnson has a big-time visitor this week with four-star Class of 2025 forward E.J. Walker from Kentucky.

The 6-8, 220-pound Lloyd Memorial (Ky.) standout started his unofficial visit Monday with the Gophers. Walker's family and high school coach stayed in constant contact with Johnson and his staff after the U offered Walker a scholarship last October.

"I'm excited about my visit," Walker told the Star Tribune over the weekend. "The program seems great. They're real big on relationships and family atmosphere."

The Gophers finished 9-22 last season, but Walker said he still came away with positives about Johnson's system after seeing them play several times.

"I like what Coach Johnson does with his hybrid [power forward] position," Walker added. "They stay in contact with me through my high school coach and dad."

Walker's one of the top power forwards in the Class of 2025. He also plans to visit Wisconsin, Ohio State, Indiana, Xavier, and Notre Dame this summer.

The Gophers have no commitments in the 2025 class, but their 2024 recruiting class consists of two Minnesota targets with Cherry guard Isaac Asuma and Alexandria forward Grayson Grove.

Newcomers arrive

The Gophers basketball team welcomed five newcomers to campus over the weekend with summer practice officially starting June 12.

Incoming freshmen Cameron Christie, a four-star Rolling Meadows (Ill.) guard, and Erick Reader, a 6-8 walk-on from New Life Academy, moved into their dorms Saturday. So did transfers Mike Mitchell Jr. (Pepperdine), Jack Wilson (Washington State) and Elijah Hawkins (Howard).

Christie, Mitchell and Hawkins are expected to add depth to the U's depleted backcourt. Wilson, a 6-11, 315-pound former college football player, could provide a backup option at center for the Gophers behind returners Dawson Garcia and Pharrel Payne.