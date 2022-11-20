GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

9:30 p.m. Monday vs. Cal Baptist • San Juan Capistrano, Calif. • CBS Sports Network, KTLX 1130-AM

Gophers update: The Gophers (3-1) are looking to repeat last year's performance away from home in nonconference play when they went 4-0, which included winning the Asheville Championship in North Carolina. After a home loss vs. DePaul, the Gophers defeated Central Michigan 68-60 on Thursday to end a four-game homestand. Dawson Garcia leads the team in scoring (17.7) and rebounding (7.1) to start the season. All-Big Ten preseason forward Jamison Battle is a game-time decision Monday after missing the first four games with a foot injury. The Gophers play either Southern Illinois or UNLV on Wednesday night in their second game of the SoCal Challenge.

Cal Baptist update: The Lancers (3-1) had never beaten a Pac-12 opponent until a 73-64 victory against Washington in Seattle on Thursday. Australian native Taran Armstrong led them with 18 points, six assists, five rebounds and two blocks. LMU transfer Joe Quintana had 17 points in the upset. The Lancers' only loss this season was to Long Beach State 79-64 in the opener. They finished 18-16 overall and 7-10 in the Western Athletic Conference last season.