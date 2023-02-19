8 p.m. Monday at Illinois • BTN, 100.3-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (7-17, 1-13 Big Ten) were previously scheduled to play at Illinois on Feb. 7 before the game was postponed until Monday after COVID-19 issues. The rescheduled matchup results in four games in a seven-day span, which included Saturday's 76-69 loss against Penn State at home. But the next three games for the Gophers will be on the road. Leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia returned Saturday after missing five games because of a bone bruise injury. Garcia led the U with 23 points on 9-for-14 shooting and seven rebounds, but he also committed five turnovers in 31 minutes. In a 78-60 home loss Jan. 16 against the Illini, Garcia led the Gophers with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, but he shot 6-for-14 from the floor.

Illinois update: The Illini (17-9, 8-7) have lost three of their past four games, including 71-68 Saturday at Indiana. Illinois' leading scorer Terrence Shannon (17 points per game) missed the last game due to a concussion. Shannon's status for Monday's game against the Gophers is uncertain with him still under concussion protocol, Illini coach Brad Underwood said Sunday. Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer led the team with 24 points and eight rebounds against the Hoosiers. Illinois has five consecutive victories against the Gophers. Their last home loss against Minnesota in the series was in 2017.