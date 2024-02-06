GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

8 p.m., Tuesday vs. Michigan State at Williams Arena

TV; radio: Streamed on Peacock; 100.3-FM

. . .

Marcus Fuller's preview:

Opening bell: The Gophers (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) have a chance Tuesday to do what seemed far-fetched after being projected to finish last in the Big Ten. They could move up into the top five of the conference by beating Michigan State. … Tom Izzo's squad started Big Ten play 1-4, but the Spartans (14-8, 6-5) bounced back to win five of the past six games, including 76-66 vs. Minnesota on Jan. 18 in East Lansing. They've won nine of the past 10 games in the series vs. the Gophers.

Watch him: Gophers guard Cam Christie, who had 15 points vs. Northwestern, was named Big Ten freshman of the week Monday.

Injuries: Big man Pharrel Payne's back injury will likely bother him the rest of the season, so don't be surprised to see him questionable to play again. Point guard Elijah Hawkins seemed to reaggravate a previously injured ankle Saturday, so he's expected to be questionable on the Big Ten availability report.

Forecast: The Big Ten had only four teams in the NET's top 50 as of Monday, which is the NCAA's evaluation tool for the postseason. That ranks tied for last with the soon-to-be-defunct Pac-12 among the major conferences this year. So that means the Gophers' game Tuesday against Michigan State is the only one in the last five home games against an opponent ranked in the top 50 in the NET. That's a vital game for the Gophers to win for realistic NCAA tournament contention.