ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Jamison Battle was only playing in his second official game in a Gophers uniform Friday night in the Asheville Championship opener, so it was no surprise he went overlooked early.

All of the attention had been on first-year Gophers coach Ben Johnson taking over his alma mater with a bunch of unknown newcomers this season, but Battle will be on everyone's radar now after he scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half of a 73-69 win against Western Kentucky.

The Gophers saw a 16-point lead dwindle down to 71-69 after tip shot from Jairus Hamilton with 3.2 seconds left in the game. But they advanced to Sunday's title game against the winner of South Carolina-Princeton with a balanced scoring effort after Battle cooled off

Payton Willis and E.J. Stephens, who combined for 37 points, made three free throws with under 10 seconds left to secure Johnson's second win as a head coach.

Battle hit five three-pointers in the first half Friday, already one shy of his career-high of six threes done three times in his first two seasons at George Washington.

Johnson's first big recruiting win was to convince the fellow DeLaSalle High School product to return home after entering the transfer portal in the spring.

The 6-7, 225-pound sophomore picked up immediate interest from dozens of schools, including Arizona, Arkansas, Marquette, Nebraska, and Tennessee. But there was hardly any doubt he would play for the Gophers.

Battle's sister, Amaya, signed with Gophers women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen on early national signing day Wednesday, but it was a bittersweet moment. Her mother and Jamison's stepmom, Stephanie, died on Oct. 26.

The Gophers (2-0) played an exhibition game less than a week after the sudden and tragic passing. With a heavy heart, Battle scored a team-high 24 points in a win against Concordia St. Paul on Nov. 1. He continued his hot shooting with 18 points in the U's 71-56 season opening win against Missouri Kansas City.

On Friday, Battle hit his first three-pointer during Minnesota's 9-0 run in the first five minutes of the game. Willis, who finished with 12 points in the second half, dribbled free for a layup to jump out to an 11-2 start.

The Hilltoppers (1-1), the Conference USA East Division champions last season, pulled within three points midway through the first half, but Battle's three-point barrage extended Minnesota's advantage.

Battle scored 14 straight points for the Gophers, including three straight shots from beyond the arc. His confidence became contagious with Stephens nailing a three-pointer from the corner to beat the first-half buzzer for a 35-23 halftime lead.

In Tuesday's win against UMKC, the Gophers shot 8-for-22 from long distance, but they were already 8-for-20 from three through one period Friday.

Western Kentucky came back from a 14-point deficit on Tuesday in a 79-74 win against Alabama State at home, so it wouldn't go down easy on opening night in Asheville.

Battle was quiet in the second half, but his two free throws made it 59-43 with 10:16 remaining. The Gophers were outscored 19-9 after Dayvion McKnight flew past the defense for an easy score to make it 68-62 with under two minutes to play. McKnight, who finished with 34 points, pulled his team within 70-67 on two free throws with 27 seconds left.

The Gophers squandered a big lead in their first game late but used a 17-4 run to pull away. They needed more clutch performances to escape Western Kentucky.