1 p.m. at Mississippi State• ESPNU, 100.3 FM

Preview:The Gophers (6-0) were scheduled to play at Mississippi State last season as the first part of a home-and-home series, but the game was postponed until this year due to COVID-19 concerns. ... Tuesday's 54-53 victory at Pittsburgh ended the Gophers' 12-game losing streak in true road games going back to 2019-20. Mississippi State (6-1) rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 75-60 victory Thursday at home against Lamar. Coach Ben Howland's squad fell 72-58 to Louisville in the Bahamas on Nov. 25.

Players to watch: After making his season debut a week ago coming off a foot injury, Mississippi State's 6-11 center Tolu Smith is averaging 15.3 points and 9.7 rebounds in three games. Smith, North Carolina transfer Garrison Brooks and Memphis transfer D.J. Jeffries are combining to average 37 points and 22 rebounds this season.

Numbers: Battle, who led the Gophers with 16 points at Pittsburgh, is on a streak of 23 consecutive double-figure scoring games, including every game at George Washington last season.