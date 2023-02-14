The Gophers men's basketball game at Michigan State on Wednesday night has been postponed following a shooting on the East Lansing, Mich., campus Monday night.

Chris Rozman, the interim Michigan State deputy police chief, said late Monday in a news conference that all campus events, including athletic competitions, were canceled for the next 48 hours. The Gophers were to play the Spartans at the Breslin Center at 7 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday.

Multiple people were wounded in the shootings, police said, adding that the lone suspect, a male, was still at large. At least five victims were at Sparrow Hospital, said hospital spokesman John Foren, who had no information on their conditions.

This is the second game the Gophers (7-16, 1-12 Big Ten) have had postponed this month. Their game scheduled for last Tuesday at Illinois was postponed because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Gophers program; that game has been rescheduled for next Monday.