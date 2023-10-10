Gophers coach Ben Johnson knows predictions have his team finishing last in the Big Ten again, but there were two players attending Big Ten media day that could help prove otherwise.

The Gophers are likely to go this season as far as Pharrel Payne and Dawson Garcia can take them. The lowly preseason expectations could be surpassed if the duolives up to Johnson's prediction that they'll form one of the Big Ten's top frontcourts.

"You don't see a lot of 6-11 guys who can initiate the offense, which he will this year," Johnson said of Garcia. "That can play in ball screens, which he will this year. That can defend [four positions, from point guard to forward], which he will this year. He brings that added value. I think those guys complement each other very well."

Johnson pointed out the success that Garcia and Payne had playing together last season, which wasn't that often earlier in the year. Garcia missed several games with a foot injury. Payne only started four games as a freshman.

In the second of two Big Ten regular-season wins last season, Garcia and Payne combined for 34 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in a 75-74 home win vs. Rutgers on March 2.

"Towards the end of the season, we started to build that connection," Payne said. "We play off each other and it definitely helps us succeed."

Garcia, who was selected to the Big Ten's all-preseason team, said his expanded leadership role was something his teammates talked about when the Gophers met together this offseason.

"The guys brought me in, we had a team meeting," Garcia said. "Several people mentioned that they wanted me to be more vocal for this team."

Izzo on former local star

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has one of his deepest and most talented teams in years, especially in the backcourt. Expected to contribute there is sophomore Tre Holloman from Cretin-Derham Hall.

Holloman, a former Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year, was limited to 8.6 minutes per game as a freshman last season, but his role could increase after hard work this summer.

"He is probably as hard a working guy as I've got," Izzo said. "He is gaining some weight. I think that's the last thing he really has to do. He is still a little skinnier, but stronger. I think [he's] very, very good defensively. He has become a much better shooter. So, we're excited. Tre will definitely be in that playing group."

Howard's health

Michigan coach Juwan Howard was replaced at Big Ten media day by assistant coach Saddi Washington while recovering from heart surgery this summer. There's no timetable for his return.

Howard, 50, has been coaching the Wolverines since 2019. He missed the NCAA tournament last season, but he reached the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight in back-to-back years.

"Quite honestly, we want him back when he's ready," Washington said. "He's going to listen to his team of doctors, and he's going to go through the process of working through his rehab and getting healthy, but I know the competitive spirit that he is."

Etc.

— The Gophers will play in a closed scrimmage at Colorado State on Oct. 21. Minnesota assistant Dave Thorson coached with the Rams under Minnesota native Niko Medved before joining Johnson's staff in 2021-22. The Gophers also scrimmaged Colorado State last season at home.

— On having the Big Ten men's and women's tournament at Target Center this season, Johnson said: "I think it's a unique opportunity for our fan base to really be able to be impactful, hopefully, for us. It's a chance for them to see some really good basketball."

— Former Totino-Grace star Taison Chatman, a four-star recruit and Ohio State freshman guard, could be sidelined to start the season after having minor knee surgery, Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann told reporters Tuesday.