Ben Johnson and his Gophers basketball staff didn't see the abysmal Big Ten home opener coming based on the way the team practiced earlier in the week.

The Gophers (4-5, 0-2 Big Ten) were finally healthy. Leading scorer Jamison Battle was feeling strong a couple weeks after his return from a foot injury. Players who dealt with illnesses were back to normal, including the team's top big man, Dawson Garcia.

Minnesota's players were competing and focused behind closed doors, but it didn't translate into execution on the court in Thursday's 90-75 loss vs. Michigan at Williams Arena.

"We've got to have a better overall mentality as a team," junior guard Ta'Lon Cooper said.

Now, to avoid seeing their losing streak reach five games Sunday, the Gophers have to keep No. 23 Mississippi State from avenging last season's loss to Johnson's squad at home.

"It's a quick turnaround," Johnson said. "We've got to have a lot of early maturity where we have to watch this and get better from it. You can't ignore it."

The Bulldogs (8-0) are a different team than the one that the Gophers upset 81-76 in Starkville last season. Only big men Tolu Smith and D.J. Jeffries returned as starters for first-year coach Chris Jans, who replaced Ben Howland after he was fired.

Johnson is most impressed with Mississippi State's defense, which ranks No. 2 nationally in fewest points per game allowed (49.6) and fifth in lowest opponent field goal shooting (34.5%).

"Coach Jans does a great job," Johnson said. "They've got an older and experienced team. They've got grown men. They've got one of the best, if not the best defensive team in the country. We're going to obviously have to play much better."

Mississippi State's defensive efficiency ranks No. 10 in the country by KenPom.com. The Gophers have their worst defensive ranking (No. 158) since the 8-23 season in 2015-16.

On Thursday, Michigan shot 52% from the field, including 10-for-18 from three-point range. The U's last three opponents have combined to shoot 51% from the field and 45% from beyond the arc, including Virginia Tech and Purdue.

"It's no attention to detail. It's being a little casual," Johnson said. "It's not having urgency defensively. I tell these guys, 'This is the highest level and you can't hide.' We've got to be able to find a way to get our mojo back that way."

Offensively, the Gophers beat the Bulldogs last season with 79 of their 81 points coming from all five starters in double figures. The only player who scored in that game on Minnesota's roster this season is Battle, who had 20 points that day.

"We got to look at getting him in better position to get shots," Johnson said of Battle. "I got to look at that to figure out someone to help him get easier looks."