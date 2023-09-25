Former Gophers point guard Al Nolen will be the new radio analyst for the men's basketball team, the team announced Monday.

A member of the Gophers from 2007-11, Nolen replaces longtime radio analyst Spencer Tollackson, who announced this summer he was leaving the position after 13 seasons to focus on his family. Nolen and Tollackson were teammates with former U coach Tubby Smith.

"I am excited to be back in the Barn," Nolen said in a statement. "The opportunity to be a color analyst for the men's basketball team during coach Ben Johnson's era, as well as to work alongside and learn from an on-air talent such as Mike Grimm, is a dream come true."

After graduating and having a brief pro career overseas, Nolen got into training and coaching. He worked and coached for eight years in the Twin Cities, including at Park Center where current U guard Braeden Carrington played in high school.

Nolen's biggest impact came with the Al Nolen Foundation, which provided athletic, academic and mental health support for at-risk youth in Minnesota's inner cities. The former Henry standout started the foundation three years ago.

Members of the Gophers men's basketball team spent time with children at one of the foundation's events this summer, including Minnesota natives Carrington, Dawson Garcia and Pharrel Payne.