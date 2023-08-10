Ben Johnson's Gophers men's basketball team announced a home-and-home series against Missouri on Thursday.

The Tigers will play Nov. 16 at Williams Arena, but the date for the Gophers' game in Columbia, Mo., for the 2024-25 season will be determined at another time (either Nov. 14 or Nov. 15, 2024).

Last season, Missouri finished 25-10 and 11-7 in the SEC. After taking over a 12-win program, Dennis Gates coached the Tigers to the NCAA tournament second round in his first season.

The Gophers, who went 9-22 last season in Johnson's second year, have both wins in the all-time series against Missouri. The games were played in 1959 at the Barn and 1960 on the road.

The U's 2023-24 nonconference schedule is nearly complete with 10 opponents, but the Tigers are currently the only major conference foe on the non-league slate. The Gophers' season opener is Nov. 6 against Bethune Cookman.

Gophers men's basketball non-conference schedule

Nov. 2 vs. Macalester (exhibition)

Nov. 6 vs. Bethune Cookman

Nov. 10 vs. Texas San Antonio

Nov. 16 vs. Missouri

Nov. 18-21 vs. Pine Bluff, Ball State and USC Upstate in multi-team event

Nov. 26 vs. San Francisco at Golden State Warriors' Chase Center

Nov. 30 vs. New Orleans

Dec. 12 s. IUPUI

Dec. 29 vs. Maine