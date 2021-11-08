Almost all new

Keep your program handy this season for the Gophers men's basketball team. Johnson brought in 10 newcomers from nine different states.

Returning players

Eric Curry, senior center

The 6-9, 245-pound sixth-year senior had announced he was retiring from basketball, but he was convinced to return. In 75 career games, Curry has averaged 4.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and started 12 times.

Isaiah Ihnen, junior forward

The Gophers hoped for a breakout year from the 6-9 German native, but he tore his ACL in the summer.

Transfers

Jamison Battle, sophomore forward (George Washington)

Arguably the top incoming transfer, the 6-7 former DeLaSalle standout averaged 17.3 points and 5.2 rebounds as a sophomore.

Payton Willis, senior guard (Charleston)

The U's starting point guard this season, replacing Marcus Carr. Averaged 13.1 points, 3.1 assists, and shot 40% from three last season at College of Charleston.

E.J. Stephens, senior guard (Lafayette)

The Florida native improved his scoring average every season in college — from 6.8 to 7.1 to 12.1 to 16.4.

Luke Loewe, senior guard (William & Mary)

The Fond du Lac, Wis., native brings two-way ability (two-time all-league defense) and three-point shooting (led Colonial Athletic Association at 43.9%).

Sean Sutherlin, senior guard (New Hampshire)

The former Irondale star is fully recovered after missing last season with a torn labrum.

Charlie Daniels, senior center (Stephen F. Austin)

The 6-9 Daniels will likely to be a backup center, similar to the role he played for the Lumberjacks

Parker Fox, junior forward (Northern State)

The 6-8 Division II All-America suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee in the spring, but he could be recovered by January.

Danny Ogele, senior forward (Mercyhurst)

The Chicago native spent his first two seasons at the Naval Academy before transferring to the Division II level. He averaged 10.5 points per game and 4.8 rebounds last season.

Freshman class

Treyton Thompson, center (LaLumiere Prep)

The Gophers' tallest player at 6-11, Thompson spent the past two seasons in prep school after leaving Alexandria, Minn.

Abdoulaye Thiam, guard (Indian River State College)

The Orlando native averaged 15.0 points and shot 48% from three in junior college.