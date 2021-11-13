Jonny Sorenson and Matthew Knies scored goals and Jack LaFontaine needed to make only 13 saves as the No. 6 Gophers edged No. 18 Ohio State 2-0 on Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci before an announced crowd of 7,294 to salvage a split of their series.

"That was a good bounceback night for us. I'll give our guys credit," Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. "We needed a complete effort, and we got it from our entire lineup."

Ohio State won the opener 4-3 on Friday, digging out of a 3-0 hole after the first period.

The Buckeyes never got into that big of a hole in the rematch, but LaFontaine never allowed them to mount any comeback at all. LaFontaine's teammates in front of him kept Ohio State from getting hardly any shots against the veteran netminder. The 13 shots by an opponent were the fewest since St. Lawrence had 12 in the Gophers' 3-0 victory on Nov. 17, 2018.

But to win, the Gophers needed a goal or two. And they got exactly that.

Junior Jonny Sorenson put the Gophers (7-5, 4-2 Big Ten) ahead with four seconds left in the opening period. Late goals in a period often hurt an opponent — and this one certainly did. Aaron Huglen had the lone assist on the play.

It stayed 1-0 until Matthew Knies, a freshman, got his fifth goal of the season on the power play at 7:25 of the third period.

That goal was just insurance for LaFontaine, the Michael Richter Award winner last season as the top goalie in Division I hockey. This was his first shutout this season, the sixth in his career.

Jakub Dobes, the Buckeyes freshman goalie from the Czech Republic with a 1.06 goals-against average coming into this series, was good, too, stopping 20 shots.

But LaFontaine and the Gophers were both better in the rematch with Ohio State (7-3, 4-2).

