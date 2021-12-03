ann arbor, mich. - No. 3 Michigan, a team loaded with seven first-round NHL draft picks, could never have seen this coming.

The Gophers scored first, second … and fifth goals of the game to rout the Wolverines 5-1 on Friday night at Yost Ice Arena. Freshman forward Chaz Lucius had two goals, his fourth and fifth of the season.

With the win, No. 11 Minnesota (10-7, 6-3 Big Ten) vaulted Michigan (12-5, 5-4), which had a one-point lead based on have one more overtime loss, for first place in the conference standings.

The Gophers took a 3-0 lead in the opening period, on goals just under two minutes apart by Brock Faber and Lucius in the middle of the period and Lucius' second goal with 19 seconds left.

Faber, a sophomore defenseman, scored at 8:33 on a two-on-one break with Jaxon Nelson. Then Lucius got a drop pass from Matthew Knies, who had two defenders sandwiching him in the left circle. Lucius, though, was uncovered in the slot and scored with a quick flick of the wrists at 10:28. Lucius' second close-range goal came with Wolverines goalie Erik Portillo maybe being partly screened.

Michigan's Dylan Duke appeared to score at 11:34 of the second to make it 3-1, but Minnesota challenged the goal. And, after a review, officials waved it off for offsides.

If that was not disheartening enough for the Wolverines, only 59 second later Blake McLaughlin made it 4-0, stuffing the puck in during an in-front scramble. Jonny Sorenson scored on a rush up the slot to make it 5-0 with 1:29 left in the middle period. Sammy Walker got assists on both those goals. Ben Meyers had two assists in the first period.

The Wolverines ended Jack LaFontaine's bid for a shutout on Thomas Bordeleau's goal at 1:33 of the third.

LaFontaine finished with 31 saves, 13 in the final period. Portillo and Noah West combined for 27 saves.