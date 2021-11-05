MADISON, WIS. – Brock Caufield's second goal of the game, at 3 minutes, 2 seconds of overtime, gave the Wisconsin men's hockey team a 4-3 victory over the No. 5 Gophers on Friday night at the Kohl Center.

The senior forward from Stevens Point, Wis., also had the only goal of the third period, tying the score at 3-3 at 2:19 with his second goal of the season.

Minnesota (5-4, 2-1) scored all three of its goals in a wild second period.

Sammy Walker, the Gophers captain, gave them a 1-0 lead at 4:01. He was knocked to his knees, but as he slid across the ice in front of the net, the puck came to him and he beat Badgers goalie Jared Moe, the former Gopher, with a low shot just inside the right post. It was his fourth goal of the season.

It stayed a one-goal game until a three-goal flurry in the middle of the middle period. Blake McLaughlin, who has points in seven of nine games, gave Minnesota a 2-0 lead at 12:18.

And then, a little more than a minute later, Wisconsin tied it on goals by Carson Ceuleman and Jack Gorniak 17 seconds apart. Ceuleman's goal came on the power play after Tristan Broz was called for hooking.

The Gophers took a 3-2 lead on a strange empty-net goal with 2:38 left in the period. It was credited to Brock Faber.

Moe left his net on a delayed power play and teammate Dylan Malmquist passed the puck back to the blue line. But there was nobody there and the puck found the net on the other side of the ice instead.

Moe, a native of New Prague, Minn., who played for Holy Family in high school, finished with 44 saves. He transferred to Wisconsin after only played three games last season at Minnesota behind Michael Richter Award winner LaFontaine after having a 7-5-1 record as a freshman. Moe is one of 10 Minnesotans on the Wisconsin roster.

LaFontaine stopped 32 shots for the Gophers.

The Gophers were 10-3-1 in Madison in there last 14 games there and 3-0 this season when scoring first in a game.

Minnesota beat Wisconsin 6-4 in the championship game of the Big Ten tournament, so this game probably meant a little extra to the Badgers, who wore their road red jerseys.