After a disastrous first period, Ohio State regrouped and upset the No. 6 Gophers 4-3 on Friday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The Gophers took a 3-0 lead in the first period for the second game in a row. But unlike last Saturday, when they beat Wisconsin 4-1 in Madison, this time they let the Buckeyes punch back and then deliver the knockout blow in the third period.

Joe Dunlap's goal for Ohio State at 10 minutes of the final period broke a 3-all tie and culminated their stirring comeback.

The No. 18 Buckeyes (7-2, 4-1 Big Ten) scored twice in the first nine minutes of the second period to make it a one-goal game. Jack Wise scored at 4:26 and Patrick Guzzo at 8:54. And Ohio State outshot Minnesota 10-5.

That was a reversal of what happened in the first, when the shots were 11-3 in the U's favor. Jack Perbix gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead at 2:42. And it stayed that way until Ben Meyers, who has had a lot of success against OSU, scored twice within 18 seconds in the final minute. Meyers now has six goals and six assists against the Buckeyes in nine games.

Gophers coach Bob Motzko's comments on KFAN radio earlier in the day proved prophetic. He said before the Buckeyes were a much better team than last season, when they were 7-19-1 overall and tied for fifth at 6-16 in conference play.

He also called them a sleeper in the Big Ten race this season and complimented their goalie, Jakub Domes, on how well he was playing.

Minnesota, 35-9-5 all-time against Ohio State, had a six-game winning streak and a seven-game unbeaten streak (6-0-1) against the Buckeyes, including sweeping all four games last season.

This game would end differently. Ohio State tied the score at 3-all on Gustaf Westlund's goal at 3:57 of the third before Dunlap got the winner six minutes later.

Domes, a 6-4 freshman from the Czech Republic, finished with 23 saves in improving to 7-1 in eight starts. He had allowed only seven goals and had a 1.06 goals-against average until this game.

Jack LaFontaine, who was 6-1-1 against Ohio State, had 16 saves for the Gophers (6-5, 3-2) in the loss.