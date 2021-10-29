The Gophers opened their Big Ten season victorious, beating Notre Dame 4-1 on Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci. This was a needed rebound for the No. 7 Gophers (4-3, 1-0) after enduring a sweep from Minnesota Duluth last weekend.

The No. 14 Fighting Irish (4-2, 0-1) are known for being a defensive-minded team, and they lived up to that expectation. Each team had just a single shot for about the first nine minutes of the game, until Notre Dame seemed to find more offensive juice to mount seven unanswered shots on goal.

But the Gophers broke through on just their second shot of the game with about five minutes left in the first period. Senior center Ben Meyers skated in for a wraparound goal on Notre Dame goaltender Matthew Galajda.

That spurred the Gophers to a more commanding second period, in which they outshot Notre Dame 15-10. Winger Bryce Brodzinski doubled the Gophers' goal total at 14:10 of the second period, shooting from the top of the left circle.

Defenseman Ryan Johnson had he only assist on both Meyers' and Brodzinski's goals.

Notre Dame cut the Gophers' lead at 14:29 of the third period. Winger Landon Slaggert took the puck into the Gophers' zone, and the Gophers defense attempted to clear it behind the net. But the puck popped out back in front of the net, where center Graham Slaggert was alone to bat it past LaFontaine.

That ended a shutout stretch of 165 minutes, 31 seconds for LaFontaine, who kept the Irish off the board in the teams' last meeting a season ago. He ended with 28 saves. Galajda finished with 21 saves, after Gophers winger Mason Nevers finessed an insurance goal around him with about two minutes left to play. Gophers winger Blake McLaughlin added one more on an empty net in the final seconds.