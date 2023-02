Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Gophers men's hockey team clinched its 29th regular-season conference title on Thursday night when second-place Michigan tied Ohio State but lost the shootout point.

The breakdown:

Pre-WCHA (9): 1922, '23, '24, '25, '26, '28, '29, '32, '33

WCHA (14): 1953 (tie), '54, '70, '75, '81, '83, '88, '89, '92, '97 (tie), 2006, '07, '12, '13 (tie)

Big Ten (6): 2014, '15, '16, '17, '22, '23.