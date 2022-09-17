The Gophers soccer team, which had won four straight matches, lost 1-0 to Nebraska on Friday night in Lincoln in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Sarah Weber scored for the Cornhuskers (3-3-3) in the 88th minute on a low shot into the right side of the net.

Megan Plaschko made four saves for Minnesota (4-4-2). The Cornhuskers had a 13-7 advantage in shots and a 5-2 edge in shots on goal. The Gophers' two scoring chances were both by Khyah Harper.

Nebraska beat the Gophers 2-0 in St. Paul last season but, before that, Minnesota had a seven-match unbeaten streak (5-0-2) against the Cornhuskers.

Wild prospects win

The Wild defeated the host Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase by scoring the final five goals, three in the third period. Adam Beckman's power-play goal put the Wild ahead 3-2 at 3:47 of the final period.

Sam Hentges, Caedan Bankier, Josh Pillar and Vladislav Firstov had the other goals. Jesper Well­stedt made 35 saves. The teams play again at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Etc.

No. 22 Pepperdine (9-2) defeated Washington State 25-18, 17-25, 29-31, 26-24, 15-6 on the second day of the Diet Coke Classic in volleyball at Maturi Pavilion. The losing Cougars (8-2) will play the No. 6 Gophers (4-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Jaan Thompson was named a Gophers tennis assistant coach. He has been a Pepperdine women's tennis volunteer assistant coach since 2019. During his time there, the Waves have won three West Coast Conference tournament titles. Simultaneously, Kononov has trained pro-level athletes at a tennis club in Los Angeles. ... Minnesota's tennis team opened its season Friday by going 7-0 in singles and 6-2 in doubles as the host on the first day of the six-team Gopher Invitational.

Senior defenseman Ryan Johnson was named a Gophers team captain in men's hockey.

Junior hockey forward Mike Risteau of Benilde-St. Margaret's committed to Western Michigan, according to the Youth Hockey Hub. He had 15 goals and 29 points last season.