The Gophers football team on Wednesday bolstered its defensive line with the addition of former Harvard tackle Chris Smith, who announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Minnesota.

Smith, 6-3 and 300 pounds, earned first-team All-Ivy League honors for the Crimson in 2021 after collecting 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles. The Detroit native played 29 career games over three seasons for Harvard, finishing with 72 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He will have a year of eligibility remaining with the Gophers. The Ivy League did not play in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the league's players didn't get an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA that many others have used to play an additional year.

Smith is the third defensive lineman the Gophers have added through the transfer portal this offseason, joining Darnell Jeffries, formerly of Clemson, and Lorenza Surgers, formerly of Vanderbilt. Minnesota has added six transfers in the offseason.