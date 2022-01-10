The Gophers landed another defensive line transfer from Clemson on Monday when Darnell Jefferies announced his commitment to come to Minnesota.

The 6-2, 290-pound Jefferies played in six games for Clemson this season and made one tackle. He was a three-star recruit coming out of Covington (Ga.) Newton High School.

Jefferies is a former teammate of Nyles Pinckney, who transferred to the Gophers from Clemson at this time last year and started 12 of 13 games in his final season of NCAA eligibility.

Jefferies is the fifth transfer to commit to the Gophers for next season, joining Quinn Carroll (offensive tackle, Notre Dame), Lorenz Surgers (defensive end, Vanderbilt), Ryan Sapp (cornerback, Abilene Christian) and Shannon "Beanie" Bishop (cornerback, Western Kentucky).