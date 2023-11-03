Quick feet. Quick brain. Standout tackler, and now the Gophers' Cody Lindenberg is healthy again
The Gophers defense was missing a key piece with Cody Lindenberg injured for the first seven games. They're glad to have him back heading into Saturday's game vs. Illinois.
Can Gophers avoid another stumble vs. Illinois? Randy Johnson's prediction
Illinois is 2-0 against the Gophers under coach Bret Bielema, and Saturday sets up as another close, defensive battle.
Time for Gophers to end Bret Bielema's dominance
Illinois coach Bret Bielema, formerly Wisconsin's coach, is 9-0 all-time against Minnesota. This Gophers team is playing for a division title and needs to avoid another slip.
Game-by-game: Here is the Gophers' realistic path to Big Ten West title
Minnesota is in a four-way tie for the Big Ten West lead with four games to play. The Gophers control their own destiny, but let's focus more on reality.
A family moment of a lifetime for Gophers teammates Jordan and Tyler Nubin
Their mom and dad shed tears watching from Huntington Bank Stadium seats as the brothers starred in the victory over Michigan State.
Gophers football opens 2024 Big Ten season with run of four huge challenges
Next season's Big Ten schedule starts with games for two iconic trophies, including a bronze pig, and then veers into uncharted territory in the expanded conference.
Big Ten football power rankings: Gophers inch upward, and look who's No. 4
The Gophers hope to continue feasting on teams toward the bottom of these rankings, with Illinois next.
Gophers QB recruit Drake Lindsey has 40-to-1 TD-interception ratio
Drake Lindsey, Koi Perich and Corey Smith are all having big senior seasons and committed to the Gophers with the signing period set to open Dec. 20.
Big Ten conference that prides itself on integrity has hands full with Michigan
The Michigan signal-stealing scandal saw the light of day two weeks ago. It has percolated since with several juicy details, including a conference call among coaches. Now the question is if the Big Ten will take action.
Big Ten football picks: Can Nebraska run its winning streak to four?
The Huskers face Michigan State on Saturday after Iowa and Northwestern square off at Wrigley Field.