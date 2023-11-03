Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis

— Abbie Parr, Associated Press

Gophers vs. Illinois: Watching and following the game

November 03, 2023 - 12:19 PM

Quick feet. Quick brain. Standout tackler, and now the Gophers' Cody Lindenberg is healthy again

Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg missed the first seven games this season because of injury but has returned to bolster the team’s defense.

— Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

November 04, 2023 - 12:27 AM

The Gophers defense was missing a key piece with Cody Lindenberg injured for the first seven games. They're glad to have him back heading into Saturday's game vs. Illinois.

Can Gophers avoid another stumble vs. Illinois? Randy Johnson's prediction

Illinois defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton was flagged for targeting and ejected after a hit against Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke on Oct. 21.

— Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press

November 03, 2023 - 5:19 PM

Illinois is 2-0 against the Gophers under coach Bret Bielema, and Saturday sets up as another close, defensive battle.

Time for Gophers to end Bret Bielema's dominance

If Bret Bielema walks off the field Saturday in Minneapolis smiling, it’ll mean he’s a perfect 10-0 vs. Minnesota.

— Kayla Wolf, Associated Press

November 03, 2023 - 5:22 PM

Illinois coach Bret Bielema, formerly Wisconsin's coach, is 9-0 all-time against Minnesota. This Gophers team is playing for a division title and needs to avoid another slip.

Game-by-game: Here is the Gophers' realistic path to Big Ten West title

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck with defensive back Tyler Nubin after a big early win against Nebraska.

— Star Tribune

November 01, 2023 - 12:22 PM

Minnesota is in a four-way tie for the Big Ten West lead with four games to play. The Gophers control their own destiny, but let's focus more on reality.

A family moment of a lifetime for Gophers teammates Jordan and Tyler Nubin

Jordan Nubin, left, and Tyler Nubin were two of the standouts for the Gophers in Saturday’s victory against Michigan State.

— Associated Press and Star Tribune photos

November 01, 2023 - 5:29 PM

Their mom and dad shed tears watching from Huntington Bank Stadium seats as the brothers starred in the victory over Michigan State.

Gophers football opens 2024 Big Ten season with run of four huge challenges

Minnesota will bring Floyd of Rosedale to its Big Ten opener vs. Iowa.

— Matthew Putney, Associated Press

November 03, 2023 - 8:41 AM

Next season's Big Ten schedule starts with games for two iconic trophies, including a bronze pig, and then veers into uncharted territory in the expanded conference.