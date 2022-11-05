Coming off last week's 31-0 victory over Rutgers, the Gophers will try to start November with a winning streak when they face Nebraska on Saturday morning (11 a.m., ESPN2, 100.3-FM).

Minnesota (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) seeks its fourth consecutive victory over the Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) in a matchup of two of the four teams tied for third in the Big Ten's West Division. Iowa and Wisconsin are the other two. Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim coach since the firing of Scott Frost after a 1-2 start, is 2-3 with wins over Indiana and Rutgers and losses to Oklahoma, Purdue and Illinois.

Here are a few story lines to watch:

Who will start at quarterback for the Huskers?

Casey Thompson, the transfer from Oklahoma who's passed for 2,023 yards and 12 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, is a game-time decision, according to Joseph, after taking a hit to his elbow and suffering hand numbness last week against Illinois. If Thompson can't play, redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy would get the nod. Purdy, a transfer from Florida State and brother of former Iowa State QB Brock Purdy, has played in four games this season, completing 10 of 20 passes for 50 yards and no TDs with two interceptions. He also has rushed 13 times for 26 yards and one TD.

Will the Gophers get a strong pass rush?

Minnesota's defense has been solid for the most part, ranking seventh nationally (274.4 yards allowed per game). One area that has been lacking is the pass rush. The Gophers rank last in the Big Ten with 10 sacks this season, and they have only four sacks total in their five conference games. The good news: Nebraska has allowed 22 sacks this season, which is tied for 12th in the conference. The Huskers have allowed 13 sacks in their five Big Ten games, ranking 11th in the league.

Can the Gophers shut down Anthony Grant?

Grant, a junior running back for the Huskers, ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 92.88 rushing yards per game and has rushed for six touchdowns. He's been key in the Huskers' victories, averaging 124 yards vs. 74.2 in their losses. The Gophers are allowing 106.25 rushing yards per game, 16th nationally. As expected, they're strong against the run in their wins (allowing 59.0 yards per game) and not so much in their losses (185.0 per game allowed).

